Kingstown Town Board tells vendors ‘pay up or lose your spot’

The Kingstown Town Board has issued a warning to vendors who are lagging on payments for daily vending.

The warning was issued to vendors in a notice dated August 11th 2022.

“Please be advised that each vendor is obligated to pay a market fee as prescribed to the Kingstown Board on each day that vending activity occurs”.

“Failure to comply with this will result in you being removed from your assigned vending space and the possible prevention of further vending activities within the Town”, KTB said in a notice to vendors.