The Kingstown Town Board will not allow anyone to carry out vending operations on the streets of Kingstown once they have been cleared.

This was made clear by the Warden of the Kingstown Town Board, Clayton Burgin, in an interview with the St. Vincent Times on Monday, 14

“We are asking persons out there to take note that when we clear the streets, don’t come to the town board and ask to go set up because it will not be facilitated and the law will be enforced to ensure it does not happen.” “This would simply be unjust to those who were removed and a step back based on the Vendors Relocation Project,” Burgin explained.

Burgin told the St. Vincent Times that there are also plans to place no vending signs in several areas around Kingstown and urged the business community to help in this regard.

“We’re also going to see how far we can go in putting up signs that say no vending.” I think maybe some of the business people may want to help in this regard because it comes at a cost, but we have to do it. “The police would work along with us because it is going to be a continuous process until we get it right,” Burgin said.

Burgin said the issue of enforcement of the regulations will have to be dealt with going forward.

“We have some regulations, and these are things that we have to strengthen.” I would ask the cabinet to give us some more teeth where it concerns enforcement. I guess if we had followed the regulations, some of the fiascos we had may not have happened at all. “The Minister of Urban Development said we’d clean up, and clean up it is!” Burgin said.