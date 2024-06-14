Kingstown’s Modern Port on Track for May 2025 Handover

The modern port in Rose Place, Kingstown, is nearing completion and could be handed over to the government in May 2025.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and said that the port will be delivered before the end of May 2025 unless there is a major weather event.

The SVG Port Authority has already ordered equipment needed for the modern port’s operation, with some expected to arrive by the end of this year.

The project includes the construction of a cargo port, relocating a sewer line, and a terminal area on 6.5 hectares of reclaimed land.

The construction work, which began in 2022 and has a mid-2025 delivery target, is being carried out by Canadian firm Aecon.