North Leeward Constituency Division selects Dr. Kishore Shallow as candidate for 2025

We are excited to announce that Dr. Kishore Shallow has been selected by the North Leeward Constituency Council to represent the New Democratic Party (NDP) in the upcoming general elections. Dr. Shallow’s deep roots in the community and his proven leadership in organizations at the regional level makes him the ideal candidate to bring proper representation to North Leeward.

Dr. Godwin Friday, President of the NDP said, “Kishore is a young man with a track record of leadership and overall excellence. We are happy that he has joined our team to represent North Leeward. His selection is a reflection of the NDP’s ongoing ability to attract quality candidates who are ready to deliver the change our country desperately needs. I now look forward to the ratification process by the party’s Central Committee, for the candidates for North Leeward and Central Leeward, which will be done very soon.”

In expressing his enthusiasm about joining the NDP and for the opportunity to serve his community, Dr. Shallow said, “I am truly delighted to be part of the Dr. Friday-led NDP team, his unwavering dedication to uplifting the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines resonates deeply with my own. I look forward to bringing the representation that the people of North Leeward badly need. . Our country is at a critical juncture– it’s about the future we owe to our children, our families, and our communities, and we need a change of government to put us on that new and better path. Together, we can get it done.”

We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Mr. Etson Williams and Mr. Ronald Seaton, who both offered themselves to be the candidate. . Their commitment and contributions are deeply appreciated by our team and we are grateful for their dedication to the future of North Leeward.

Former North Leeward candidate and Member of Parliament Roland “Patel” Matthews also voiced his full support for Dr. Shallow: “Kishore is the right man to carry the mantle forward in North Leeward. He has my full support and confidence. His vision and passion for the community will drive the kind of representation our people need, and I look forward to working with him to win the election. .”

We believe Dr. Shallow’s selection advances the NDP’s mission to provide effective leadership and governance for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The NDP is building a winning team and there is room for all as we move forward to make our country better.