KLM Boosts Winter Flights to Trinidad Amid Rising Travel Demand

KLM EXPANDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE TO MEET GROWING TRAVEL DEMANDS TO DESTINATION TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has once again increased the frequency of its flights from Amsterdam, Netherlands to Port of Spain, Trinidad for the 2024-2025 Winter Season (October 2024 to March 2025). The increase now includes five (5) flights per week for winter season, with the possibility of six (6) flights per week during the peak Carnival 2025 period.

Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, who is in attendance at the World Travel Market 2024 in London, United Kingdom, met with Mr. Emile Arnst, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ Tourism & Destination Development Representative for Global Sales – Commercial Partnerships & Business Development, to discuss continued collaborations and mutually beneficial strategies for both the airline and Trinidad and Tobago.

The discussion focused on the marketing performance of the route, which has recorded average load factors of 93% to Port of Spain, and the countless opportunities of this evolving partnership and the possibility of increased weekly flights during the peak Carnival 2025 period. The longstanding relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and KLM is evidence of the commitment of the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago towards the promotion of the destination’s tourism sector and its appeal to international stakeholders.

In October 2024, KLM increased the frequency of its flights from Amsterdam to Port of Spain, through St. Maarten for the 2024-2025 Winter Season (October 2024 to March 2025). The increase now includes five (5) flights per week, which is one more than offered during the same period last year as a result of steady growth in the demand for travel to Port of Spain. Since October 27, 2024, KLM has been offering additional travel options to meet the increasing needs of its travellers. Evidence of this growth is reflected in data from the previous Winter Season (October 2022 – March 2023), which shows that the airline previously operated four (4) flights per week.

In October 2021, following an absence for a little over two, approximately three decades, KLM resumed service to Port of Spain, via St. Maarten with three (3) flights per week upon the reopening of its borders during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Based on the most recent increase for the Winter Season, the consistent expansion of their flight schedule is attributed to the growing demand from passengers in the Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) region, and beyond for travel to Trinidad and Tobago.

According to Minister Mitchell, “We are thrilled by KLM’s decision to increase flight services to Trinidad and Tobago. This expansion is a clear indication of the growing interest in our destination, especially from the Benelux region. It highlights the strengthening of our global connectivity, particularly with the European market, and the increasing international demand to experience the unique culture, stunning landscapes, and vibrant tourism experiences that Trinidad and Tobago offers. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with KLM, making it easier for travellers from around the world to visit our beautiful islands.”

In its current operations, KLM uses the state-of-the-art Airbus A330 for its long-haul services, ensuring added comfort, improved efficiency, and a world-class travel experience. The aircraft are equipped with modern amenities, providing passengers with a high level of service and reliability, which has made travel to the destination an increasingly attractive option.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago continues to collaborate with key stakeholders, such as KLM to promote expansion of the destination’s tourism sector, and to ensure that visitors have access to a range of dependable and enjoyable travel options.