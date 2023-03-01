Koffee, Boyz II Men among headline acts for Tobago Jazz Experience 2023

Boyz II Men, Koffee for Tobago Jazz Experience

Boyz Two Men, a renowned R&B group, will be one of the featured performers at the Tobago Jazz Experience: The Return, which runs from April 20–23, 2023. Also scheduled to appear is the young reggae sensation Koffee, who won a Grammy for her album Rapture.

CEO of the Tobago Festivals Commission John Arnold reaffirmed this on Tuesday. But he added that all of the performers would be formally revealed during a press conference on March 7.

Local vocalist Vaughnette Bigford, Jamaican reggae singers Everton Blender and Richie Spice, and other performers are anticipated.

A project of the Tobago Festivals Commission and the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, The Jazz Experience is one of the island’s trademark events.

Source : Newsday TT