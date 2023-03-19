Koffee gets into altercation with flight attendant aboard American Airlines

Source :
Jamaica Reggae artist Koffee was involved in an altercation aboard an American Airlines flight from Kingston to Miami Thursday afternoon, causing the flight to land later than scheduled.
The Grammy winner, whose real name is Mikayla Simpson, was questioned by immigration authorities before she was allowed to continue traveling to her destination in the US.
Reports are that Koffee attempted to use the restroom in first class, although she was seated in economy. She was refused entry by a flight attendant, which led to an altercation with the stewardess.
As a result of the confrontation, the pilot was reportedly forced to circle while the flight attendants attempted to diffuse the situation. International civil aviation requirements stipulate that an aircraft cannot take off or land with any passenger standing in the aisle.
The flight eventually landed at the Miami International Airport at 2:10 p.m., two hours after take-off from Norman Manley International Airport. The estimated flight time from Kingston to Miami is 1 hour and 36 minutes.
Passengers on the flight were allowed to disembark the aircraft while Koffee was interviewed by authorities at the airport.
