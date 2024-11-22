Korean Ambassador Kwon Seijoong Presents Credentials to GG Susan Dougan

KOREAN AMBASSADOR PRESENTS CREDENTIALS IN SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

His Excellency, Kwon Seijoong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of the Republic of Korea presented his credentials on Friday, November 15, 2024 to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan GCMG OBE, in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

During his official visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ambassador Kwon was party to several courtesy calls with Vincentian dignitaries, including Honourable Frederick Stephenson; Foreign Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. On matters of foreign policy and national development, there was discussion on areas of mutual interest and the strengthening of bilateral relations between countries.

The diplomatic relationship between the Republic of Korea and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is rooted in shared values and cooperative projects that enhance resilience, economic development, and cultural exchange.

Both nations remain committed to addressing global challenges through collaborative initiatives that serve their citizens and contribute to a sustainable future. The Republic of South Korea and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established relations on 28th October 1979.