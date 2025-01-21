Coca-Cola subsidiary KOSCAB acquires SVBL

We are pleased to announce that Coca-Cola bottling subsidiary KOSCAB Holdings Ltd (“KOSCAB”) and Cervecería Nacional Dominicana, S.A. (“CND”) have entered into an agreement for KOSCAB to acquire Saint Vincent Brewery Limited (“SVBL”) among other companies in the Caribbean, by KOSCAB purchasing from CND, SLU Beverages, LTD., the companies’ shareholder, which is part of the global beverage company Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI).

This strategic agreement is subject to pending regulatory approval and the completion of comprehensive and required due diligence processes. It presents an exciting opportunity to unite both businesses under a single parent company. KOSCAB is dedicated to enhancing local and regional commercial operations to promote the growth and success of some of the region’s most iconic brands, including Pine Hill, Banks, Hairoun, and all Coca-Cola-affiliated products.

Andre Thomas, KOSCAB’s General Manager, stated that this decision is a natural progression following their role as the distribution and commercial co-venturer with BHL since 2018. KOSCAB believes this acquisition will yield positive outcomes for all parties involved, as their world-class expertise in the beverage sector will help exceed consumer quality expectations.

Shafia London, the Country Head of BHL and SVBL, assured that local customers will continue to enjoy the same great taste from the companies’ beverage offerings. She expressed complete confidence in KOSCAB’s ability to elevate the combined businesses to new heights.

“KOSCAB is poised to rejuvenate the industry in a way that maximizes benefits for the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” she said. London also emphasized that there would be no disruption to service delivery during the transition period.