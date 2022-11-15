KTB Warden dispels rumors about readiness of new market buildings

The ventilation in the new market facilities for street vendors is good, despite the old talk you hear on the street.

Clayton Burgin, Warden for the Kingstown Town Board, told the St. Vincent Times on Monday that the washrooms and other amenities are ready for those who will move in next week.

Burgin, in dispelling rumors that both facilities are not ready, had this to say:

“When vendors go in there, if they see certain things they need, then you can make adjustments because, you know, when you have more people in an environment, you may come up with something that we may have overlooked, and we will adjust.”

“The thing about it is, the buildings are not open.” “Who would go there?” Sometimes some people just want to “have their own way.”

The two market facilities will be officially opened on Thursday, while vendors will ply their trade within them from Monday, November 21, 2022.