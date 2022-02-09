Kubiyashi returns after double COVID infection and Dengue

Kubiyash i , award-winning music producer and creative director, is back in the studio after being infected with COVID and Dengue.

Kubi, in an Instagram post, said after two weeks of feeling strange and weak, three weeks of being bedridden – due to a double infection of COVID 19 and Dengue, it’s great to be back on the grind.

“After two weeks of feeling strange and weak, three weeks of being bedridden due to a double infection of COVID 19 and Dengue, after lost opportunities due to not being able to be there and deliver, I am grateful for all of it.”

“I have lost weight; I’m not exactly fully there yet – but here I am in a brand new opportunity continuing to do what I love.”

He says that the feeling of not making a full recovery was terrible, thanking all those who stood by his side.

“I actually never thought I would live to see this day; with no exaggeration, I barely made it through COVID and Dengue”.

“I am grateful to the people who spent days and sleepless nights hovering over my condition and assuring I pulled through. It wasn’t easy, and now recovering and getting everything back on track won’t be easy either”.

In response to a comment from one of his followers, Kubi said Dengue was the worst, but together with COVID, it’s MAD.

“All I can say is that Dengue was the worst component – but the combination is absolutely insane”.

Kubi then went on to explain, ‘Insane’.

“Not so much pain and fever, the complete rundown of energy, mental ability, hallucinations, vivid night terrors, anxiety, and not being able to keep anything in your stomach”.

The creative director told fans that COVID did its thing, but he felt like he was better poised to respond to the virus.

Whats Kubi’s advice to fans and followers;

“The most I can say is, be vigilant with your health and listen to your body”.

You can follow Kubi on Instagram at @kubiyashi