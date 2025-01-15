LA ESTANCIA, BW PREMIER COLLECTION BREAKS GROUND IN DR

Global hospitality company BWH Hotels (BWH) will expand to the Dominican Republic with the upcoming opening of La Estancia, BW Premier Collection in the scenic La Romana. The property recently broke ground and will begin welcoming guests in 2026.

Vice President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Peña led the groundbreaking ceremony highlighting the collaboration between the private sector and the State in strengthening tourism. She emphasized the country’s natural beauty and the collective effort to diversify and elevate the quality of tourism across the island. Peña noted that the new project exemplifies the growth and transformation of tourism in the Dominican Republic, adapting to modern trends to draw more visitors. Celebrating recent accolades, including being named Best Caribbean Destination at the Travvy Awards 2024, Peña underscored the country’s position as a premier global travel destination.

“BWH Hotels is proud to welcome La Estancia and the Dominican Republic into our global portfolio,” said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at BWH Hotels. “This stunning, upscale destination will offer guests exceptional service and an unparalleled experience amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Dominican Republic. With extraordinary panoramic views, an 18-hole golf course featuring a rolling landscape near the Chavón River, and the dramatic Tanamá ravine, La Estancia is thoughtfully designed to harmonize recreation and relaxation in a magnificent natural setting. It will be a true gem for travelers seeking both tranquility and adventure.”

La Estancia will feature more than 60 guest rooms spread throughout four floors, with 40 additional keys to be added soon. The hotel will complement the existing upscale La Estancia Golf Resort, created by well-known golf course designer Pete Dye, providing guests with unbeatable proximity to world-class golf experiences. The hotel’s unique amenities, including its lobby, Terrazza 19 Bar & Grill, cigar bar, golfer’s bar, and meeting space, will continue to be available on-site for guests. A new gym, pool, outdoor bar, and tennis courts will be added to the property. The fourth-floor rooftop will also become an event space.

“La Estancia, BW Premier Collection is an important step towards sustainable development in the Dominican Republic and La Romana, and we are proud to be a part of it through our affiliation with BWH Hotels. This project represents a transformative opportunity for the region, offering a unique alternative to the all-inclusive hotel model,” said Luis Andres Olivares, La Estancia’s owner and developer. “Situated within one of the finest golf resorts in the country and recognized by Golf Digest as one of the ‘10 Best’ in the Dominican Republic, this hotel will cater to travelers seeking quality and authenticity. Our collaboration with BWH Hotels underscores our commitment to advancing the progress and well-being of the Dominican Republic, creating new opportunities for sustainable tourism and regional growth.”

One of the most visited regions in the Dominican Republic, La Romana is known for its turquoise beaches and rich culture. The city, located on the island’s south coast, overlooks the Chavón River and is located near Altos de Chavón, a charming replica of a 16th-century Mediterranean village. The resort will be located near several golf courses, in addition to La Estancia Golf Resort, and is a 15-minute drive to Bayahibe Beach, where guests can use the Seaside Beach Club. South of the city lies Catalina, known for its pristine beaches, snorkeling opportunities, and the famed shipwreck of pirate William Kidd.