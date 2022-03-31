St Vincent: La Soufriere volcano monitoring equipment Vandalised

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is making an urgent plea for members of the public NOT TO TAMPER WITH OR REMOVE ANY EQUIPMENT THAT IS USED TO MONITOR ACTIVITY AT THE LA SOUFRIÈRE VOLCANO.

This call comes after the Soufriere Monitoring Unit visited the site at Greiggs on 30th March, 2022 where a seismic station is installed. The wires to the seismic station were cut and the solar panel removed. This site was established in June 2021 after the explosive eruptions of the volcano. This means that no data is available from this site.

Dr. Erouscilla Joseph, Director of the Seismic Research Centre said, “This station forms part of the improved network for monitoring the La Soufrière volcano. Without this equipment we cannot monitor earthquakes or the volcano effectively. This is a real concern as given the recent eruptions in 2020-2021, La Soufrière must be closely monitored at all times to ensure public safety”.

NEMO is urging anyone with information on damage to the seismic station to report it to the nearest police station or contact the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force at 457-1211 or 456-2906.