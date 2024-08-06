Labourer Charged with Willful Disobedience of Family Court Order

Walvaro resident charged with Disobeying Court Order

On July 31, 2024, police arrested and charged Winston Bibby, a 58-year-old Labourer of Walvaro, with the offence of Disobeying Court Order.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly willfully disobeyed a protection order that was duly made by the president of the Family Court.

The offence was committed on July 29,2024. Bibby appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on August 2, 2024 and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC with one surety and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court for Tuesday August 6, 2024.