DUO CHARGED WITH ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF .45 SMITH AND WESSON AND AMMUNITION.

On June 12, 2024, police arrested and jointly charged Ronald Audain, a 21-year-old Labourer of Prospect, and Nicholas Audian, a 34-year-old Chauffeur, of Cane Hall with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly had in their possession one (1) .45 Smith & Wesson Pistol without a license issued under the Firearms Act. They were also charged with having in their possession eleven (11) rounds of .45mm ammunition without a license under the Firearm Act.

The offence was committed at Arnos Vale on June 12, 2024.

Both men appeared before the Serious Offences Court on June 13, 2024 and pleaded not guilty. They were both remanded until Thursday June 25, 2024 for trial.