Labourer strikes 17-yro student in head with cutlass at Rillan Hill

22 YEAR OLD LABOURER CHARGED FOR ASSAULTING A 17-YEAR-OLD STUDENT

On Monday, 21 August, Calroy Lavia, 22yro Labourer of Rillan Hill was arrested and charged with Assault Bodily Harm.

Lavia is accused of striking a 17-year-old Student of Layou on his head with a cutlass and pushing him against a wall.

The offence was committed in Rillan Hill at about 12:00 p.m. on 18 August.

Lavia appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and pleaded guilty. He was fined $300.00ECC forthwith or one (1) month in prison.

Source : RSVGPF