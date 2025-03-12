US Air Force Launches Medical Mission in SVG

2025 Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team

U.S. Air Force launches LAMAT 2025 in St Vincent

U.S. Air Force medical professionals and local leaders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have launched the second phase of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2025 mission, focusing on providing critical healthcare services while strengthening partnerships and enhancing military readiness.

The two-week mission will provide essential medical care in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before moving on to other locations in the Caribbean and Guyana. Over 50 medical professionals from around the world are collaborating to offer primary care, surgical services, dental care, and equipment repair in communities across the island nation, including remote areas such as Canouan and Union Island.

Sandy Peters-Phillips, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the mission’s role in fostering international collaboration. He stressed that the mission’s impact would extend beyond medical treatments, fostering knowledge exchange and bolstering healthcare infrastructure.

Col. Brian Gavitt, command surgeon for Air Forces Southern, highlighted the mission’s dual purpose: leveraging the skills of Air Force Reserve and active-duty medical professionals to provide primary care, surgical care, dental care, and equipment repair locally and as far away as Union Island.

The logistical complexities of the mission are staggering, involving moving personnel and supplies by air, ground, and sea. Brig. Gen. Tara Nolan, mobilization assistant to the commander of Air Forces Southern, emphasized the mission’s value in preparing military medics for future crises. He emphasized the strong partnership between the United States, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the enduring commitment of U.S. Southern Command to their neighbors in the Caribbean.

Nolan encouraged participants to view the mission as a learning experience, urging them to embrace the mission not only as an opportunity to provide high-quality medical and dental care but also as a chance to learn from each other and build friendships and collaboration that will last long beyond the next two weeks.

The LAMAT 2025 mission builds on the successes of previous years, where past efforts delivered life-changing procedures and vital medical services to hundreds of patients.