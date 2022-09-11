L’Anse Mahaut road will reduce travel time to North Leeward

Former Chief engineer in the Ministry of Transport, Brent Bailey, has called on the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines to explore developing the L’Anse Mahaut road to speed up travel to and from North Leeward.

Bailey stated during the opening of Long Line Road on Thursday, September 8, that L’Anse Mahaut could be a motorable road connecting Keartons/Walliabou in Central Leeward with Spring Village in North Leeward.

“This road will eliminate the seven-kilometre winding road to Belle Isle and Gordon Yard to just 1.2 kilometres”, the former chief engineer explained.

A road of this type will cost the government approximately $7- $8 million, according to Bailey.

In response to Bailey’s proposal, Prime Minister Gonsalves said his government will build the road and has already begun thinking about how to raise the money.

The project must first go through the design process, hence, no timeline for the commencement of construction was given.