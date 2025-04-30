Largo Height Teacher Pleads Not Guilty to Wounding

Teacher charged with Wounding

On April 29, 2025, police arrested and charged Keon Peters, a 38-year-old Teacher of Largo Height, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded, a 35-year-old Sports Administrator of Troumaca, by hitting him to the left side of his face with an unknown object.

The offence was committed at Victoria Park, Kingstown on February 18, 2025. Peters appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court where he pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00ECC with one (1) surety.

Peters is to have no contact with the virtual complainant and was instructed to report to the Questelles Police Station every Thursday between 6.a.m. and 6.p.m. Permission is required from the state for the defendant to leave the country.