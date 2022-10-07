Lasting Peace in Europe Only Possible With Russia’s Input – Merkel

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that while the West has been adamant in its support for Ukraine, it should also keep its mind open about Moscow’s future role in Europe’s affairs.

She stressed that “a future European security architecture within international law will meet the requirements” only if it involves Russia. “As long as we haven’t achieved that, the Cold War is not really over either,” she added.

Earlier she urged the Western world to take Putin and his words seriously, arguing that such an approach is “by no means a sign of weakness,” but rather “a sign of political wisdom.”