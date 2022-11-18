LATAM Airbus A320 crashes into fire truck on take-off In Peru

Videos have emerged of a LATAM Airlines Airbus A320 (registered as CC-BHB) colliding with a fire truck as the jet attempted to take off from Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM) in Lima, Peru.

The incident happened on November 18, 2022. According to flightradar24.com data, the aircraft, delivered to the airline in November 2017, was scheduled to take off from the Peruvian capital’s airport at 2:55 PM local time (GMT -5) towards Juliaca Inca Manco Capac International Airport (JUL), just to the south east of LIM.

🚨 #LoÚltimo | Imágenes exclusivas de la emergencia en el aeropuerto Jorge Chávez. ►https://t.co/bZQ8Ryb3kL pic.twitter.com/c30XfrB6q9 — TVPerú Noticias (@noticias_tvperu) November 18, 2022

LATAM‘s Peruvian arm later confirmed that the aircraft that departed on Flight LA2213 was involved in the accident. While all passengers on the aircraft safely evacuated from the aircraft, there are two casualties from the fire truck that collided with the aircraft on the runway.

Source : aerotime