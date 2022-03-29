Background
From 2010 to 2016, the Brazilian government and FAO, within the framework of the Brazil-FAO International Cooperation Program, supported emergency and structuring humanitarian cooperation initiatives at the global, regional and national levels.
15 subprojects were executed for the benefit of 11 countries (Haiti, Republic of the Congo, Mozambique, Angola, Guinea-Bissau, Chile, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Bolivia, Honduras and El Salvador), and specific activities were supported in Haiti, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia.
These humanitarian cooperation initiatives were implemented under the coordination of the CGFOME, coordination that to date integrated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil (MRE). After the extinction of the CGFOME, the humanitarian cooperation program established with the FAO became coordinated by the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC).
Regional project
Since 2017, with the signing of a project review, the new phase of the Latin America and the Caribbean without Hunger 2025 Initiative project has been launched, which works from the perspective of contributing to Food and Nutritional Security (SAN) and overcoming the poverty of the most vulnerable population of the selected countries, favoring the reestablishment of conditions in the face of disasters or threats to their food and nutritional security.
Likewise, it provides technical assistance to countries, populations and/or rural communities in emergency situations or in potentially vulnerable states, through Trilateral South-South Cooperation, to ensure the rehabilitation or maintenance of productive processes, taking into account their forms of exploitation. life, customs and potentialities.
LINES OF ACTION
The technical cooperation initiatives are framed in two areas of action in the partner countries, they are:
- Short-term national policies, in order to restore agricultural production chains and systems, which ensure access to food in the event of natural disasters (distribution of seeds, access to water, recovery of infrastructure).
- Strengthening of medium-term and structural national measures, which consider four central elements:
- Revaluation of family farming as a supplier of food for the population, also constituting an effective protection and cushioning system against the volatility of food prices.
- The promotion of public food markets as a new space for consumption and a catalyst for local economies.
- Updating of public institutions linked to food security, for a contemporary agenda.
- Contribution to guarantee access to food for all citizens in the countries.
The strategy of the Brazil-FAO International Cooperation Program proposes that initiatives that articulate these aspects, linked to the role played today by governments, national parliaments and civil society organizations, be a real advance for the implementation and management of programs and food security policies in the Region.
In this way, South-South Cooperation becomes one of the fundamental tools in the process of development among the countries of the Region, for which it will be one of the pillar mechanisms of its actions.
IMPACT:
Contribute to Food and Nutritional Security (SAN) and Overcoming Poverty of the most vulnerable population of the partner countries, favoring the reestablishment of resilience conditions in the face of disasters or threats to their food and nutritional security.
RESULT:
Provide technical assistance to countries, populations and/or rural communities in an emergency situation or in a potentially vulnerable state, through Trilateral South-South Cooperation, to ensure the rehabilitation or maintenance of production processes, taking into account their ways of life , customs and potentialities.
Regional activities: 2019-2025
In 2019, with the new review, the project extended its activities until December 31, 2022. In October 2021, a new review extended the project’s actions until 2025, with the aim of providing technical, financial and legal support to the new projects under negotiation with the countries of the Central American Dry Corridor.
The regional project Initiative Latin America and the Caribbean Without Hunger 2025 has as a priority area activities with an emphasis on family farming and rural development, at the regional level and in the countries.
In 2019, the first regional activity was carried out where representatives from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala exchanged knowledge and good practices for the use and reuse of water, especially for agriculture, during a mission to Brazil, on a visit to the city of Petrolina, located within the named semi-arid region, considered the driest in the country.
As a result of the mission, in 2021 the “Manual of Good Practices for Family Farming in the Semi-arid Region of Brazil – Social Technologies for the Collection, Handling, Management and Use of Water” was published. The manual is part of a joint and continuous effort by ABC/MRE, IFAD, FAO and Embrapa Semiarido to promote dialogue and cooperation between the semiarid regions of Latin America and the Caribbean, in order to improve the resilience of the rural population to disasters and crises caused by drought and its effects on food and nutrition security. Almost 200 people participated in the virtual manual launch workshop.
Country-Project: Sowing Capacities – 2019-2021
In 2019, it also started the trilateral south-south cooperation country project between the governments of Brazil and Colombia and FAO: Sowing Capacities Project.
For two years, the trilateral South-South cooperation project Sowing Capacities carried out a series of activities to strengthen policies and instruments that promote the profitability and sustainability of the Colombian countryside, with special emphasis on family farming production. For the closing of the project at the end of 2021, two technical missions were carried out: one of the Colombian delegation to Brazil; Another of the Brazilian delegation to Colombia.
In terms of political impact, the Sowing Capacities project cooperated in the discussions for the implementation of important legal frameworks in Colombia, such as Resolution 464/2017, on guidelines for Family and Community Peasant Agriculture (ACFC), on issues such as extension, and agroecological knowledge, public purchases, markets, among others. He also supported the issue of recommendations for the revitalization of the Territorial Innovation Systems (CTI) and inputs for the implementation of the agroecological policy.
The project:
– Promoted 47 exchange spaces that mobilized more than 850 actors and more than 7,000 direct participants.
– He had more than 22 thousand visualizations of events by the Social YouTube.
– Produced 17 technical documents on topics such as alignments of public policies for agroecology, guidelines and research agendas, documentation of marketing experiences, booklets of good extension practices, among others.
– Produced 12 podcasts, such as the series ´La Semilla del Saber´, 8 short videos and more than 50 published news items.
Repository: Sowing Capacities
The Sowing Capacities project developed a web repository that brings together all the products developed over the two years of execution of this cooperation initiative. To access, click here (spanish and portuguese only).