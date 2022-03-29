Latin America and the Caribbean without Hunger 2025 Initiative

Background

From 2010 to 2016, the Brazilian government and FAO, within the framework of the Brazil-FAO International Cooperation Program, supported emergency and structuring humanitarian cooperation initiatives at the global, regional and national levels.

15 subprojects were executed for the benefit of 11 countries (Haiti, Republic of the Congo, Mozambique, Angola, Guinea-Bissau, Chile, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Bolivia, Honduras and El Salvador), and specific activities were supported in Haiti, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia.

These humanitarian cooperation initiatives were implemented under the coordination of the CGFOME, coordination that to date integrated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil (MRE). After the extinction of the CGFOME, the humanitarian cooperation program established with the FAO became coordinated by the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC).