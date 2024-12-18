Launch of ‘Story of Paulene Bramble’ To Honor Cultural Contributors

Stalworth Contributors to Culture to be recognised

The late mas designer and producer David Julian “Pilling” Pollard is among four persons to be recognised for their outstanding contributions to culture and the arts. His name join those of the Honourable, Rene Baptiste, Speaker of the OECS House of Assembly; Glenroy “Sulle” Caesar, calypsonian, visual artist, and poet; and Mrs Jean Johnney, benefactor and patron of many artistes.

These recognitions will take place during the national launch of “The Story of Paulene Bramble: Book one: Spring’s Blossom and Young Thorns,” written by Vincentian international law specialist and diplomat, Dr Richard A. Byron-Cox. The event to be held under the patronage of Her Excellency, Dame Dr Susan Dougan, will take place at Government, this Wednesday 18th December. Dubbed, Literature at Christmas, the event will feature a special welcome from Dame Susan, an appreciation of the work and author by former Deputy Foreign Minister of Cuba, Ambassador, Dr Oramas Oliva, a review of the book by the Honourable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Sustainable Development and Culture; an in-depth tripartite discussion on the book between literary scholar and critic, Her Excellency, Ambassador Andrea Bowman; accountant, Mr Kirk Da Silva; and author, Dr Richard A. Byron-Cox, all to be followed by a final word from Prime Minister, Dr The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves.

According to Dr Byron-Cox, recognitions like these are absolutely necessary, not only as a way of showing genuine appreciation to these stalworth contributors to our culture and its promotion; but to also inspire future generations to make their contribution further enhancing our culture and the arts.

The event which begins at 6 pm will be carried life by the Agency for Public Information, the National Broadcasting Cooperation, Star Radio, and VC3 Television, and on their social media platforms.