There is speculation on social media that a lawyer in St Vincent and the Grenadines was arrested by SVG police.

However, the arrest of a court officer was deemed false on Wednesday morning by law enforcement officials who spoke to St Vincent Times.

It was revealed to this publication, however, that an attorney was assisting the police with an investigation.

Law enforcement did not disclose what the investigation entailed and who the lawyer was.

Updates will be made as information comes to hand.