Lawyer says ‘SVG’s leader is suffering from an intoxication of power’

Speaking to Vincentians at home and abroad via a Facebook video, Attorney at Law Lyndon George said in St Vincent and the Grenadines there exists a veritable crisis in transition in terms of leadership.

According to George, this crisis in transition has two facets.

“On the one hand, you have a leader who is clearly intoxicated by the power that the office offers. He also suffers from an affliction in which his two inadequately politically engineered clones are not ready now, nor will they be ready in the future to take over as leaders”.

It is gravely misguided to think that an overriding dislike for one equals widespread like for the other, as George emphasizes in a Facebook video.

“In case you think I’m lying, please ask those who work within the Ministry of Agriculture, from the technocrat to the field officer to the farmer, if more can’t be done for agriculture”.

“Find out if these people don’t work in a demoralized manner if their self-worth and their sense of accomplishment are not diminished having worked in that ministry. However, I ask that you protect the people’s identities because I know how it is.”

According to the lawyer, the Unity Labour Party is at its lowest point.

“Throughout its existence, similar low points from the past were different in that they were in the ascendancy at the time”.

It is George’s appeal to progressive-minded individuals and to the general public who have genuine intentions for St Vincent and the Grenadines’ future, as well as its future generations, to unite.

“The progressive-minded people need to come together in a structured and utilitarian manner more than ever before in order to correct the direction St Vincent and the Grenadines is heading”, George stated.