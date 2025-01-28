Lawyer Thomas asks, “Who Killed Michelle Andrews?”

Who killed Michelle Andrews? That was the question posed by lawyer Jomo Thomas on Monday’s Boom FM 106.9 FM . Thomas described Michelle Andrews as someone who was joyful, and he was saddened that she died at the young age of 53.

In posing the question, Thomas stated that a chain of events led to her premature death.

I am of the firm belief that morally and ethically, the current government, the prime minister, and the police establishment, including former Commissioner of Police Keith Miller, were the ones who precipitated a series of actions that led to the untimely death of Michelle Andrews.

Michelle Andrews was working at the passport office. Somebody decided that she must be moved from there and placed in the special unit of the police force. Somebody decided that she was to become part of the security detail of the prime minister. And we knew what happened, and we knew what the allegations were.

I can tell you that the allegations made were credible, and the reason why the case ended in the way in which it ended, with former Director of Public Prosecution Colin Williams deciding to nullify the case, to stop it, to throw it out, was because the lawyers who were involved in that case, Nicole Sylvester of blessed memory and Kay Bacchus, wanted to play gotcha politics.

So when Colin Williams, DPP, asked them to reveal or to present to him the information upon which they wanted to ground a case against the Prime Minister, they did not supply it, and that gave the DPP, some may say, the excuse to speedily move to dismiss the case. Had they revealed that information to Colin Williams, I am absolutely convinced that the Colin Williams that I know would have brought those charges.