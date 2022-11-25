Lawyer Thomas decides not to cross-examine government witnesses

In the ongoing matter before the High Court in St. Vincent and the Grenadines surrounding the government’s deemed abandonment by former public officers who refused to take a COVID-19 vaccine, lawyer Jomo Thomas representing the dismissed officers and their unions has decided not to cross-examine government witnesses.
Thomas, in court documents filed on November 25 in the High Court of Justice in Kingstown, stated the following:
“TAKE NOTICE that on the matter of cross-examination, the Claimants, upon further consideration and in the interest of the smooth flow of the proceedings, no longer wish to pursue cross-examination of the Defendants’ witnesses.”
Thomas previously promised to grill the Chief Medical Officer, a witness for the Government and assured the public and his clients publicly of victory.
The defendants are the Minister of Health, Wellness, and the Environment; the Public Service Commission; the Commissioner of Police; the Attorney General; and the Police Service Commission.
The claimants are deemed to have abandoned their jobs under the Public Health (Special Bodies Special Measures) regulations of 2021.
