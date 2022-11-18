Lawyers booted from courthouse parking 24 hours after PM’s notice

Lawyers banned from parking in courthouse yard

All lawyers and their clerks who have enjoyed unfettered parking inside the island’s main courthouse yard for years have lost that privilege effective immediately.

As of Monday, the only people allowed to park inside the courthouse yard would be those working at the High Court Office, the House of Assembly, current members of Parliament when Parliament is in session, and counsel working at the Director of Public Prosecutions/National Prosecution Service.

Prime Minister Gonsalves issued a public warning to lawyers about the impending action on Thursday.

On Thursday, Gonsalves stated that the problem inside the courtyard is not only one of parking but also one of security that must be addressed.

Lawyers received their no-parking notice on Friday, roughly 24 hours after Gonsalves’ public notice.