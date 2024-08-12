LAYOU: Electrician, sales clerk and teacher charged with Assault

On August 8, 2024, police arrested and jointly charged Alex Lewis, a 32-year-old Electrician, Naomi Commissiong, a 26-year-old sales clerk, and Bridget Commissiong, a 49-year- old teacher all of Layou with the offence of Assault.

The investigation revealed that the accused persons allegedly assaulted, a 24-year-old Domestic of Layou by beating her about her body with their hands and sticks causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Layou on May 25, 2024. The Trio is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.