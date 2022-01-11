Layou man charged with stealing 8,900.00 in cash

SVG Police Report – On 9.1.22, police arrested and charge Johnny Holder, a 21-year-old Labourer of Layou with the Offence of Burglary.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly entered the Liquor and Provision Shop of a 52 years old Businessman of Barrouallie as a trespasser and stole several Cigarettes, Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic beverages and Corn Beef valued at $4,598.00 ECC and $8,900.00 ECC in cash.

The Accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 10.1.22 and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $7000.00 with one (1) surety. The matter was adjourned to 28.3.22.