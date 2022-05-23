Layou man loses $800.00 worth of livestock

On Friday 20 May, a 29-year-old labourer of Layou reported against an unknown person(s) for the theft of his livestock.

According to the report, some unknown person(s) stole one brown and white Ewe Goat valued at $400.00 ECC and one (1) black Ewe Goat valued at $400.00 ECC, a total value of $800.00 ECC, the property of the complainant.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Officer in Charge of the South Western Division at telephone number 784-458-7229 or any Police Station or Police officer with whom you are comfortable speaking. All information received will be treated confidentially.