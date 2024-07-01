Layou, Vermont police stations relocate due to Hurricane Beryl

Temporary Relocation of Police Stations Due to Hurricane Beryl

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to inform the public of the temporary relocation of certain police stations due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Consequently, the staff of the Vermont Police Station are currently working from the Questelles Police Station. The Vermont station is closed to the general public until the all-clear has been given. Members of the public who need to contact the Vermont Police Station should call +1 784-456-1750 or +1 784-457-1211. Reports can also be made via 911, and Control will transfer you to the Vermont staff.

Additionally, the Layou Police Station will be operating out of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) base in Layou. In the event of any incident or emergency, please contact them at +1 784-456-7170.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time. Please stay safe and heed all advisories from the authorities.

Further updates and instructions will follow as necessary.