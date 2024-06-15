Layou woman charged with Grievous Bodily Harm

On June 13, 2024, police arrested and charged Terricia Patterson, a 21-year-old domestic worker from Layou, with the offence of Grievous Bodily Harm.

Patterson was charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on a minor by allegedly burning him on the neck with a hot metal spoon. The offence occurred in Layou on October 24, 2023.

Terricia Patterson is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrates Court to answer to the charge.