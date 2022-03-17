Layou woman robbed at Knifepoint-Vermont man stabbed in head

On 16.3.22 police arrested and charged Jeffrey Cuffy, 33-year-old Mason of Questelles with the Offence of Robbery.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly being armed with a knife robbed a 46-year-old Domestic worker of Layou of one (1) Black cellular phone, brand unknown, valued at $250.00 ECC.

The incident occurred in Campden Park on 4.3.22 at about 7.05 pm.

Cuffy is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile

On 14.3.22, the police arrested and charged Requon Robinson, 32-year-old Labourer of Campden Park with the Offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 49-year-old Accountant of Vermont by stabbing him in his head and right eye with a piece of bottle.

The incident occurred on 14.3.22 in Enhams at about 1:30 am.

Robinson is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.