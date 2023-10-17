Leaders at Canada-CARICOM Summit to discuss Haiti & regional security

The opening session of the first Canada-CARICOM Summit on Canadian soil takes place at 10.15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Ottawa, Ontario.

The afternoon session will discuss access to finance and global financial architecture reform, along with the issue of regional security and Haiti’s volatile situation.

The trade and investment round table will be held on Thursday.

The summit will be co-chaired by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau, and the Prime Minister of Dominica, Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit, the current Chair of CARICOM.

CARICOM heads and their Canadian counterparts will also tackle climate change and resilience issues.