Learie Joseph, Caribbean King of comedy to perform in SVG on Dec. 1

On December 1st, Learie Joseph, known as the Caribbean King of Comedy, will appear at Russell’s theatre in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

STV online and SVG-based media production entity organizers of the event stated that fans may anticipate belly laughs as Joseph, known for his memorable role as the “police officer who got horned” will deliver his best performance to date.

Joseph has been a comedian for 30 years and is well-known for his unique comedy routines.

The evening, entitled “Laugh Til Your Belly Bust,” will feature local artists and be hosted by local comedian Candyman and Delores out of Trinidad.