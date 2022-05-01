Legendary country music artist Naomi Judd has died

A group of country music stars mourned the loss of Naomi Judd, one half of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, who died Saturday at the age of 76.

Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd – the other half of The Judds – announced her death in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

In a statement, they said, “Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy. Our beautiful mother passed away due to mental illness.” They added, “We are devastated. We are navigating profound grief and know that as much as we loved her, she was loved by many. We are navigating uncharted territory.”

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, The Judds had hits like “Love Can Build a Bridge,” “Mama He’s Crazy,” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ’bout the Good Old Days).” The duo was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and had recently announced a new tour.