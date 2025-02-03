Lendsqr Launches Lending-as-a-Service Platform in the Caribbean

Lendsqr, a global provider of loan management software, is introducing modern lending technology to Jamaica, Cuba and all Caribbean countries, marking its first step into the Caribbean financial space. With this launch, Lendsqr aims to empower local lenders by simplifying loan management, improving accessibility, and driving financial inclusion.

Adedeji Olowe, CEO of Lendsqr, said:

“Our goal is to support lenders in the Caribbean with technology that makes lending simple and effective. By enabling financial institutions to scale their operations and reach more borrowers, we’re fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem.”

Joy .B. Bello, Head of Sales at Lendsqr, added:

“Our team conducted extensive research before entering this market, and we uncovered a major hurdle: the stringent rules of state-run banks have left many individuals without access to credit. This presents a tremendous opportunity for private lenders to step in and address the unmet needs. With Lendsqr’s platform, we’re equipping lenders with technology that not only simplifies their processes but also makes lending more inclusive for those traditionally left out.”

What Lendsqr offers to Lenders in the Caribbean

Lendsqr’s platform is designed to meet the specific needs of local lenders, providing tools and features that simplify operations and improve borrower experiences. Key offerings include:

Customizable KYC and credit scoring system: With over 100 risk parameters, Lendsqr’s KYC tools ensure robust compliance and reduce fraud, enabling lenders to onboard borrowers securely and efficiently.

Proprietary liveness verification engine: This technology ensures accurate identity validation, giving lenders confidence in the authenticity of their borrowers.

Multiple access channels: Borrowers can interact with lenders through intuitive web applications and mobile apps compatible with both Android and iOS, ensuring accessibility for diverse user groups.

Integration with local payments and credit risk data providers: Lendsqr supports payment solutions tailored to the Caribbeans, ensuring smooth transactions and efficient loan disbursement. Lendsqr also supports access to global credit bureaus like TransUnion

By adopting Lendsqr’s platform, lenders can improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and offer faster, more reliable services to their customers. This empowers them to scale their operations while addressing the financial needs of the Caribbean population.