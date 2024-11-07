SVG Mourns the Loss of Cultural Icon Lennox ‘Becks’ Gonsalves

Statement on the Passing of Lennox “Becks” Gonsalves

“On behalf of the Department of Culture and the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), I extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and community of the late Lennox “Becks” Gonsalves.

We mourn the loss of a true cultural icon whose contributions to the creative arts and our national heritage will be remembered for generations.

“Becks,” as he was fondly known, was more than just a cultural ambassador—he was a pillar of creativity, passion, and dedication within St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

His tireless work, both on stage and behind the scenes with Mirage Productions, enriched our Carnival celebrations and strengthened our collective cultural identity. His artistry and commitment uplifted countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on our cultural landscape.

As we bid farewell to a beloved son of the soil, let us honour his memory by continuing the work he held so close to his heart —promoting, preserving, and celebrating the cultural spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Lennox “Becks” Gonsalves will live on in the rhythms, colours, and heartbeats of our festivals and in the spirit of our people.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations.”