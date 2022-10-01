Dominica’s United Workers Party leader Lennox Linton resigns

The search is now on for a new leader of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP). That’s because Lennox Linton, who has been at the helm of the party since 2013, tendered his resignation as leader of the party to president Isaac Baptiste to take immediate effect.

Linton led the party to two election defeats and in 2021, was elected again “unopposed” as leader of the party.

Speaking to Nature Isle News (NIN) at least three members of the party confirmed the resignation. “I can confirm to you that he has resigned effective September 30, 2022, NIN was told,” by top members of the party.

Calls to party president Isaac Baptiste and also to Linton went unanswered.

NIN will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates as and when it becomes available.

Source : Nature Isle News