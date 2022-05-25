Wednesday, May 25
Lesroy Stapleton charged with the murder of Stubbs man

Editorial Staff
Deceased - Kevin’ thugie’ George

On Wednesday 24 May, police arrested and charged Lesroy Stapleton, a 22-year-old Labourer of Diamond with the offence of Murder.

The Accused was previously charged with manslaughter on 31.1.22. He is currently on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison awaiting a Preliminary Inquiry.

According to investigations the Accused allegedly cause the death of a 23 years old Labourer of Diamond by stabbing him about his body with a knife.

The incident occurred on 29.1.22 in Diamond at about 11:45 am.

Kevin’ thugie’ George, a resident of Stubbs, was killed during a stabbing incident on 29.1.22.

Royal St Vincent Police Force
