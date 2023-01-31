Letitia Wright urges politicians to collaborate for socioeconomic growth

The Guyana-born, British actress, Letitia Wright, who shot to fame in the Black Panther movies, has urged legislators to work together for the betterment of the people of Guyana.

In a brief address, Wright, who was born in Goed Intent, West Demerara and migrated to the United Kingdom at the age of eight, said she is not political, and she wanted to see her country develop more and all sides need to cooperate in that regard.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of politics, I care more about children and the development of young people, that is where my Ministry is but as you all come together to make decisions for the country, I encourage you both, both sides, both parties, I encourage peace, I encourage love, I am peace and I am of love and I am just proud of you both and everybody that is working for the betterment and empowerment of our country,” Wright told legislators.

Wright, who was invited by the Guyana government said she is happy to be back in the land of her birth.

“I left the country when I was just eight years old and I was fortunate to have the opportunity in the UK to expand on the talent that they give to me of acting and travel the world, it means a lot to come back home and I just want to thank everyone who invited me,” Wright said.

“Because I am the daughter of the soil of Guyana, so my return means a lot for me, I’ve not been home in about 20 years now,” Wright said.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Opposition legislator Cathy Hughes congratulated the actress on her accomplishments, while encouraging her to continue to fly the Guyana flag high.

“We feel honored that you were able to not only spend time with us but address us,” he said, while Hughes reminded her of the impact she has made on the youth not only in Guyana but globally.

“The impact of your movies really brought a lot of self-esteem and worth to many, many young people who rarely saw dark skin supermodels. And I say to you, the genius of the movies, the encouragement you’ve given to all the young people, we thank you for that. We’re so proud that you come from us,” Hughes said.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lenox Shuman, described Wright as a “fantastic role model”.