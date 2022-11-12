Let’s End Femicide – Get Involved

16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence

The theme for 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is “Let’s End Femicide,” a continuation of last year’s focus. 16 Days is an annual observance started in 1991 that emerged out of the first Women’s Global Leadership Institute held that same year. According to the Center for Women’s Global Leadership, more than 6,000 organizations in some 187 countries have participated, advancing progress toward the urgent goal of ending gender-based violence.

The Caribbean Voice urges is one of those organizations. This year, TCV is urging everyone to please sign this petition to declare December 6 as the International Day to End Femicide (https://www.change.org/p/united-nations-declare-dec-6-as-international-day-against-femicide) and to help share and promote it.

As well, TCV is planning a workshop on youth relationship violence on December 3, 1-3 PM. The workshop is presented by Proverbial Peace Revived Ministries, with Dr. Brenetia Adams-Robinson as the lead presenter, a transformational life strategist and empowerment coach. Participants are invited to register for this workshop by contacting TCV via email ( [email protected] ) or mobile/WhatsApp at 646-461-0574.

On December 9, from 6–8 p.m., TCV will also hold a panel discussion (PD) on safety and resilience for victims and survivors. Panelists are invited to participate in this PD. Please contact TCV via email ( [email protected] ) or mobile/What’s App at 646-461-0574 to affirm participation.

Other ways in which 16 days can be observed include:

Focusing on speak-outs by survivors and loved ones of victims of femicide and gender-based violence Videos can be shared on social media, letters can be sent to the print media, and interviews can be done with print media and broadcast media, both traditional and virtual. TCV is willing to help with sharing and promotion if videos, letters, articles, and interviews are provided.

Planting of trees, especially fruit trees, to memorialize victims of femicide and gender-based violence by friends, families, neighbors, and former colleagues of victims Perhaps short programs can be produced around each tree planting that may include the sharing of memories of victims, music, poetry, skits, the releasing of balloons, and the sharing of snacks and beverages.

Organizing marches, rallies, and candlelight vigils—this can be done by communities, faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, leaders, and influencers. Interfaith events would be fabulous, as would events planned by a collaboration of organizations with government support, whether local or central.

Making a donation to an organization supporting survivors of GBV If you don’t know of any in your country, TCV can provide some names.

Educating yourself about GBV: lots of info, podcasts, seminars, workshops, and panel discussions are available online. TCV can provide links if needed.

Organizing focus groups—this too can be done by the government in collaboration with organizations in communities to sensitize, build awareness, and provide prevention strategies.

Lobbying: write or call the head of state and the responsible minister; hold picketing exercises; have meetings with other stakeholders and policymakers; reach out to social and traditional media for support.

Reaching out to your local police—perhaps having them hold community forums to discuss what they are doing to combat femicide and gender-based violence and how communities can work with them.

Reaching out to needy survivors and making their day memorable by providing gift baskets, consumer supplies, a cookout or games session with them, beauty treatments (nails, hair, full body, and whatever else)…

Creatives can produce prevention songs, poetry, or even plays, and everyone can help post and share them on social media. Plays can be acted out by students, youth groups, and the like and videotaped for sharing and promotion. TCV can assist with this if the material is provided.

Adopting an animal: if the victim loved animals, adopt a dog or cat in his or her name.

Cleaning up the environment: clean up part of the environment and get permission to put up a plaque with the victim’s name, maybe even place some flowers, and, if possible, construct a bench. If all of this is done, that area could then be maintained and even developed into a sort of community gathering place.

Many people do not have the time or resources to become activists and advocates, but many, if not all, can find one or more activities from the list above to commemorate 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.It does not matter how small the start is; once there is a start, it will grow. And the above range of activities provides scope for all communities to be involved in activities against gender-based violence. are enough, many of which also address other issues like environmental sustainability and animal adoption as well as fostering links between various components of society.

The Caribbean Voice stands ready to help out where desired. Just reach out to TCV and share your plan.