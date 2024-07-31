Lew Smith: Distinguished Broadcaster and Mentor, Dies at 74

MWAG statement on death of Lew Smith

The Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG) expresses deep sadness over the passing of media icon Lew Smith. On behalf of the media fraternity of Grenada, we offer our heartfelt condolences.

Lew Smith, a brother, a teacher, a friend, and undisputedly the most distinguished broadcaster of the last 50 years, died on Wednesday morning at The General Hospital. He was 74 years old.

Born Llewellyn George Smith, the Green Street, St George’s native, blazed a trail of broadcasting excellence in the late 70s and 80s, later becoming a mentor to many younger journalists and broadcasters.

Smith served as News Director and Programme Director at the former Radio Free Grenada and Radio Antilles in Montserrat (1983-1986). He travelled extensively with former Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and reported on his visits abroad. His career in broadcast journalism also included service as the regional correspondent for the Voice of America, VOA, and the Caribbean News Agency (1986-1990).

He was also News Director at Discovery Television, Grenada and at Radio Grenada. His unmatched excellence in broadcasting has been recognised with an MBE and an OBE from Queen Elizabeth II.

MWAG had the honour of having him as our President, benefitting greatly from his leadership and advocacy. Smith’s impact on broadcasting in Grenada and the Caribbean is significant and represents what we all aspire to as broadcasters and journalists.

Those of us who were lucky enough to know him, work with him, and learn from him will always be grateful. His professional prowess and personal kindness were a blessing to us all.

He was also an avid and knowledgeable supporter of the steelpan movement. Calypsonian Burgess “Quako” Mc Phie immortalised Smith’s legend in the song “Tribute to Lew” in which he recounts his illustrious career: “Lew Smith, you are an icon, a force to be reckoned, best in the Caribbean.”