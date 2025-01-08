Union Island Residents Call for More Builders to Aid Recovery

LIAISON OFFICER ADDRESSES RECONSTRUCTION ON UNION ISLAND

The rebuilding process continues on Union Island in the wake of Hurricane Beryl and Union Island resident Abdon Whyte said a community effort is needed to ensure efficiency.

Whyte is the Liaison Officer to the Ministry of Grenadines Affairs. Speaking on WE FM during the Issue at Hand program on Sunday January 5, Whyte said the rebuilding work has been progressing and the Saint Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC) has finished with about 90% of their work as it relates to electricity on the island. “However, connections have still been slow to houses.

Only about 250 houses have been connected so far which is really good still based on where we came from…We never expected to have electricity for a whole year and now to have 250 households connected…within this short space of time…” Whyte noted.

He added that the issue as it relates to connections is not a reflection on VINLEC’s work but is attributed to the fact that houses still need to be fixed and rewired and more electricians and builders are needed.

“VINLEC is ready, the issue is, most of the houses have to be rewired and the fact that it has to be rewired that will take some time. But VINLEC has done their part…,” Whyte said.

In terms of housing reconstruction, he added that there is material available and work is ramping up. In terms of the availability of water, the supply is adequate and efforts are being made to increase that supply.

“Some trucks suppose to be on the ground to assist with water distribution. I know we have a private entity that should be setting up a desalination plant hopefully by mid-February that will assist in producing up to 50,000 gallons of drinkable water per day,” Whyte explained.

Hurricane Beryl struck on July 1, destroying more than 90% of infrastructure on the island.