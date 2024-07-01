Liam Payne of One Direction Dies in Argentina Hotel Fall

One Direction’s Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the popular pop group One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

The singer suffered “very serious injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall,” according to Alberto Crescenti, head of the city’s SAME emergency medical service. Emergency personnel arrived at the Casa Sur hotel seven minutes later and confirmed the death of Payne, who was later discovered to be a singer.

Payne appeared to have suffered a fracture at the base of his skull from the fall, which was “about 13 or 14 meters” (43-46 feet).

The band, which emerged in 2010 when Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik appeared on the British television contest “The X Factor,” announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne announced he was working on a solo album in the same year and attended a concert by former bandmate Horan in Buenos Aires on October 2.