LIAT 1974 Ltd is to be liquidated by its shareholders

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, confirmed that the four major shareholders of LIAT 1974 have decided to liquidate the embattled regional carrier.

On Tuesday, all major shareholders of the cash-strapped regional carrier met virtually to discuss the airline’s future.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne told reporters earlier today (Wednesday) that LIAT is considered a public good, a social good that “contributes significantly to regional connectivity and strengthens regional economies.”

“To satisfy the immediate regional travel demand,” he said, national commitments have been made in support of a new, efficient and expanded LIAT 2020.

Additionally, PM Browne said that those attending the meeting agreed to engage the services of an aviation consultancy firm to develop a long-term plan to ensure the sustainability of LIAT.