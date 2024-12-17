LIAT (2020) Expands Network with First Flight to Trinidad

LIAT (2020) Ltd Launches New Flights to Trinidad

LIAT (2020) Ltd airline proudly announces its inaugural flight to Trinidad on December 19th, 2024, marking another crucial step in its ongoing mission to enhance connectivity across the Caribbean.

The launch of this service establishes Trinidad as a key connection point, further linking LIAT20’s northern and southern network creating more opportunities for same-day connections and seamless transportation for both leisure and business travelers. This enhanced connectivity will streamline journeys, reduce travel times, and make it easier for passengers to explore the beauty and diversity of Trinidad.

Famed for its vibrant culture and rich oil industry, Trinidad holds a special place as a cultural and economic hub in the Caribbean. This route will serve as a bridge, promoting cultural exchange and fostering stronger ties across Caribbean communities.

CEO of LIAT (2020) Ltd Mrs. Hafsah Abdulsalam says “Trinidad is not just a destination; it’s a gateway to greater regional connectivity. This route represents our commitment to providing seamless, reliable travel options that connect the north and south of the Caribbean and beyond. We are proud to provide travelers with more options, greater flexibility, and elevated travel experiences. This route reflects our vision to make the Caribbean more connected, more accessible, and more unified than ever.”

Senator the Honorable Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport in Trinidad says “We are thrilled to welcome LIAT (2020) to Trinidad and Tobago. LIAT’s presence is a testament to the enduring spirit of Caribbean unity and the resilience of our people. This route marks a significant milestone in the current resurgence of regional air connectivity and collaboration. It reinforces the positioning of Port of Spain as a major hub in the Caribbean that promotes an enhanced inter-island network and increased options for travelers. This achievement highlights our dedication to Air Service Development efforts that strengthen regional ties and support the growth of global markets.”

This expansion is critical in LIAT20’s strategic growth, reinforcing its position as the preferred carrier in the region.

Passengers can book their tickets through the LIAT20 website at www.flyliat20.com , our Customer Experience Centre at +1 (268) 713-5428, [email protected], the ticketing kiosk at the VC Bird International Airport and travel agents.

About LIAT (2020) Limited

LIAT (2020) Limited is the regional airline carrier known for its safety record and ability to connect the Caribbean islands. Operating with an enhanced fleet of ERJ145 and ATR42-600 aircraft, LIAT20 continues to be a key driver of economic development and regional integration. With a continued emphasis on safety, operational efficiency, and service excellence, the airline aims to redefine travel in the Caribbean.