LIAT cancels flights to several islands due to Tropical Storm Fiona

LIAT wishes to advise that due to the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona that several destinations within the LIAT network will be affected. In interest of passengers and crew safety, several flights have been cancelled.

Please note that the following flights have been cancelled:

Sept. 16, 2022

Li392/393 from Barbados to Antigua

Li 393 from St. Vincent to Antigua

Li 393 from St. Lucia to Antigua

Sept 17, 2022

Li 327 from Antigua to St. Kitts

Li 327 from St. Kitts to St. Lucia

In anticipation of the situation, passengers are asked to monitor their e-mails and LIAT’s website for updates. Passengers wishing to reschedule are asked to contact our Reservations Call Centre for assistance.

Please note that the Call Centre will be closed from 2 PM on September 16, 2022, the office will reopen on Saturday 17, once the ‘All Clear’ is officially announced.

LIAT will issue further updates and advisories via its website (www.liat.com) and social media platforms.

The management and staff of LIAT apologize for any inconvenience caused.