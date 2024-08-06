LIAT 2020 Takes to the Skies with Inaugural Flight to St Lucia

LIAT 2020 launches operations with inaugural flight today

Today, LIAT 2020, a reinvigorated iteration of a well-loved Caribbean airline, commenced its inaugural flight today, signifying a noteworthy achievement in the field of regional aviation.

The maiden voyage, bound for St. Lucia, departed at 11:30 am, transporting a delegation of esteemed individuals and members of the press. The launch took place after a short opening ceremony, during which the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, and other authorities expressed their satisfaction and pride in this significant event.

This event showcases the cooperative endeavour of local governments in the region and Nigerian carrier Air Peace to resuscitate the esteemed airline. LIAT 2020 commences its operations with a fleet of seven aircraft, initially providing a restricted schedule of three flights per week connecting Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, and Barbados.

LIAT 2020 was established through a collaboration with Air Peace, a privately-owned Nigerian airline that was established in 2013.

In a recent announcement, Antigua authorities revealed that Air Peace is set to invest approximately US$65 million, with an additional US$20 million being contributed by the government. This partnership highlights a substantial commitment to the future of aviation in the Caribbean, with the goal of revitalising and improving regional connectivity.